Contrasting Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TCF Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp and TCF Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 TCF Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 21.73%. TCF Financial has a consensus price target of $39.63, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.49 $238.21 million $1.45 13.51 TCF Financial $2.05 billion 3.52 $295.47 million $4.03 11.75

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 22.51% 7.99% 1.07% TCF Financial 10.11% 7.86% 0.90%

Summary

TCF Financial beats Old National Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. It also provides investment management and custodial services, trust services, financial and estate planning, and retirement planning and employee benefit programs; residential, consumer, and small business lending products; and consumer real estate secured lending, consumer loans, loans secured by personal property, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, the company offers loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. Further, it provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate banking, and lease financing; and treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 478 branches, including 373 traditional branches, 102 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,062 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.