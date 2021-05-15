Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.67 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

