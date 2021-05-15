CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

