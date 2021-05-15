CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

CorMedix stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRMD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

