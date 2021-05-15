Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71. Coupang has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

