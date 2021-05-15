Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $21,150,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

