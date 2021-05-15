Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $185.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.75 million and the lowest is $184.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $175.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $742.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 833,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

