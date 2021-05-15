Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $702,000 in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

FINMU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

