Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $494,000.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

FVT opened at $9.91 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.