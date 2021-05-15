Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.