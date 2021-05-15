Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 588,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,106,000. iTeos Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOS. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.