Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Relmada Therapeutics makes up about 0.4% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.00% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 280,318 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of RLMD opened at $33.83 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $566.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

