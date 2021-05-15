Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook Sells 500 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CR opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. Crane Co. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Crane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Crane by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crane by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

