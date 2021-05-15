Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,020 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 936.10 ($12.23) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 897.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 888.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The firm has a market cap of £33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.11. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

