Credit Suisse Group Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.