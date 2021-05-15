Credit Suisse Group Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $67.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE ACM opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. AECOM has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

