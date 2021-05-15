Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.33 on Friday. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Crexendo by 112.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crexendo by 83.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.