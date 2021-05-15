Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 1,271,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,617. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.