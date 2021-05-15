Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.79.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $16,984,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 12.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.