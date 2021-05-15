CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.52.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

