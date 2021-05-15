Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,561,000 after acquiring an additional 421,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $181.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

