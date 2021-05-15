Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.57.

CYRX opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

