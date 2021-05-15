Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $290,148.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00095734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.17 or 0.00538269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.09 or 0.01167743 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.84 or 0.01208917 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,180,942 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

