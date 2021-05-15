CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

