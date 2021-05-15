Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Cumulus Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

