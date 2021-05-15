CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

