CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

