CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

