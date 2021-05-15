CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,608 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 546,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.54 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

