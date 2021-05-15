CWM Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

