CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 454,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Insiders have sold a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,504 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

