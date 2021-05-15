CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

