CWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,798 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

