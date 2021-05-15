Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 277.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $209.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.73 and a twelve month high of $242.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

