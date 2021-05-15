Cwm LLC Buys 89 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 387.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $323.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.72 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

