Cwm LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 84,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

