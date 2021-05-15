Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Chargepoint in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CHPT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

