Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

