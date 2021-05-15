Cwm LLC Takes $27,000 Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

