CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issues Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 708,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,917. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.