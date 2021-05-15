CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

Shares of CTEK opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

