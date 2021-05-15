CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.