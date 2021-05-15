D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 1,353 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $5,629,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $309.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average of $222.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $132.33 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.