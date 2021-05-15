D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

