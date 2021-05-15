D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.89 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

