D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.