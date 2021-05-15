D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 815 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 779,698 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

