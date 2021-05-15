DA Davidson Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $60.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of FSLY opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,296 shares of company stock valued at $27,160,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

