DA Davidson Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.16.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.