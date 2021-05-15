Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 90,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.89. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

